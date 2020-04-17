Left Menu
Development News Edition

US provides nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID 19

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 05:11 IST
US provides nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID 19

The United States has provided nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Department said Thursday. The amount is being used to help India hinder the spread of the disease by providing care for the affected, disseminating essential public health messages to communities and strengthen case-finding and surveillance, the State Department said.

The assistance is also being used to mobilize innovative financing mechanisms for emergency preparedness and response to this pandemic. "This builds on a foundation of nearly USD2.8 billion in total assistance, which includes more than USD1.4 billion in health assistance, the United States has provided to India over the last 20 years," it said in a update of the US efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Department and the US Agency for International Development have now committed nearly USD508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance. This is on top of the funding the US has already provide to multilateral and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are helping communities around the world deal with the pandemic. In South Asia, America's COVID-19 assistance has gone to Afghanistan (USD18 million), Bangladesh (USD9.6 million), Bhutan (USD500,000), Nepal (USD1.8 million), Pakistan (USD9.4 million) and Sri Lanka (USD1.3 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva underscores need to help Africa, other emerging markets

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva urged governments and the private sector to step up their efforts to help African countries and other emerging markets weather the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemi...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK extends lockdown for 3 more weeks httpson.ft.com2XGIsyo - Start-ups and larger companies s...

Quincy Crew cruise in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew swept FURIA Esports in two quick games Thursday to tie idle CR4ZY for first place in the BTS Pro Series Americas event. Quincy Crew 3-0 posted 16- and 14-minute wins over FURIA 0-3.In the days other match, Cloud9 1-4 came from b...

FOREX-Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

The dollar slipped on Friday after a media report on early signs that a COVID-19 treatment drug was working, as well as optimism about re-opening the worlds largest economy, encouraged investors in to riskier currencies.The Australian and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020