Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian tourist rescued near 'Into the Wild' site in Alaska

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 07:34 IST
Brazilian tourist rescued near 'Into the Wild' site in Alaska

A Brazilian tourist who made a pilgrimage to an abandoned bus made famous by the book and film "Into the Wild" has been rescued from the remote site outside of Denali National Park, the Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday.

The tourist, one of hundreds of visitors who have hiked out to the site where Christopher McCandless died of starvation in 1992, activated an emergency beacon after he ran out of food, the troopers said. The troopers identified the hiker as 26-year-old Gabriel Dias Da Silva.

Da Silva was picked up by a trooper helicopter on Wednesday from his campsite near the bus, Peters said. He had been able to cross the river on the way to the bus, but conditions had worsened when he tried to return, Peters said. "The river was open and raging. Apparently when he had headed out about a week ago, ice bridges were still up," she said.

The abandoned and rusted bus, which McCandless used as his final campsite, has become a shrine of sorts for fans of the book by Jon Krakauer and the 2007 movie that was based on it. Dias Da Silva is the latest in a long list of hikers to the "Into the Wild" bus who have required rescue. In February, five Italian tourists, one with frostbitten feet, were rescued after hiking to the site.

Two of the treks have been fatal. Last summer, a woman from Belarus died after being swept away in the Teklanika River on her return from the bus. In 2010, a woman from Switzerland also died in the river in a similar incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSOffensive tackle GM Joe Douglas only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga a 2019 third-rounder to solve the protection woes is ...

Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbr...

Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.McManis, 32, has b...

FBI official says foreign hackers have targeted COVID-19 research

A senior cybersecurity official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020