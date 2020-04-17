Left Menu
Bangladesh Govt declares entire country at risk of coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:21 IST
Bangladesh Govt declares entire country at risk of coronavirus pandemic
Bangladesh has declared its entire territory to be exposed to COVID-19 risks as the pandemic spread to various parts of the country, which recorded the highest single-day coronavirus deaths on Friday with 15 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 75. Entire Bangladesh has been declared as a risky area of COVID-19 infection under the country's Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control, and Elimination) Act, 2018, according to an order issued by the directorate general of health services (DGHS) on Thursday night. The order was followed by Health Minister Zahid Malek's media briefing on Friday when he said the 15 more people died due to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll, while a record-high 266 people tested positive.

Just a week ago on April 10, the COVID-19 toll was six while 94 people were tested positive. The minister said that samples of 2,190 individuals were tested in the past 24 hours and 266 were found positive for the infection.

Nine more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recovery to 58. "The fatality rate is growing...stay home to stay safe," Malek told the briefing, adding that the virus has now spread to newer areas despite the lockdown.

Healthcare officials said 46 percent of the infection cases were reported from the capital Dhaka followed by 20 percent in the port town of Narayanganj on the outskirts of Dhaka. DGHS chief Abul Kalam Azad said the order issued overnight was meant to ensure strict enforcement of the existing travel ban from one place to another and no one can go out of home from 6 pm to 6 am.

"Stern action will be taken against the violators," he said, adding that the order now empowered health authorities to enforce relevant rules under the law with the assistance of local administration and law enforcement agencies.

