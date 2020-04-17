UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministryPTI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:17 IST
The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures on Friday
The increase over a period of 24 hours is slightly lower than the 861 new deaths recorded the previous day
The latest data also showed a further 5,599 people had tested positive for COVID-19 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to nearly 109,000.
