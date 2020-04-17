BRIEF-Google To Waive Ad Serving Fees For News Publishers Globally On Ad Manager For Five Months - Blog Post

BRIEF-Google To Waive Ad Serving Fees For News Publishers Globally On Ad Manager For Five Months - Blog PostReuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:02 IST
April 17 (Reuters) -
* GOOGLE SAYS CO TO WAIVE AD SERVING FEES FOR NEWS PUBLISHERS GLOBALLY ON AD MANAGER FOR FIVE MONTHS - BLOG POST Source : https://bit.ly/34LhYNV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON: