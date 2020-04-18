Left Menu
Development News Edition

For first time in 2 months, S Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20

South Korea reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the lowest daily increase in about two months.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:04 IST
For first time in 2 months, S Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the lowest daily increase in about two months. The new cases brought the country's total infections to 10,653, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) data cited by Yonhap news agency.

It is the first time since February 20 that the country's new COVID-19 infections came below 20. Over the past five days, the country reported fewer than 30 new patients per day. The number of South Korea's daily new cases reached a peak of 909 on February 29, but the country has since managed to flatten the curve amid stringent quarantine and social distancing measures.

The country's death toll came to 232, as two more coronavirus deaths were reported on Friday. The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 7,937, up 108 from a day earlier, KCDC data showed.

Of the 18 new cases, three cases were reported from the southeastern city of Daegu, once the epicentre of the virus and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province added two more cases, according to the KCDC. Seoul and Gyeonggi provinces reported one and four more cases, respectively, it added.

Nine of the fresh infections were from abroad, with four being detected at border checkpoints. The total number of imported cases is now at 992. In the wake of a surge in the number of imported cases, South Korea has enforced mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all travellers coming from overseas since April 1.

Despite the downward trend, the government has been on high vigilance and called for strict adherence to anti-virus measures and the social distancing campaign. The country's prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, asked the public to maintain social distancing as concerns rise over its possible loosening during upcoming holidays, which could span for about a week starting at the end of this month.

From March 22, the government has intensified its drive, forcing all major public facilities, including schools and private gyms, to shut down to stop the spread of the virus. The government is also expected to announce soon its decision on whether to further extend the guidance, which is supposed to be in effect until Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korean lecturers say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country - RFA

North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radi...

No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown. Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltista...

Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodg...

Nepal is home away from home for some stranded foreign tourists during COVID-19 crisis

Nepal, which for decades has been a magnet for adventurers, thrill-seekers and mountain lovers, is now a preferred destination for some foreign tourists seeking protection from the deadly coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc across the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020