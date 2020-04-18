Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian worker jumps to death in Dubai

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:32 IST
Indian worker jumps to death in Dubai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 47-year-old Indian worker has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building here, according to a media report. Ashokan Purushotaman, a native of Kollam in Kerala, cut the arteries in his legs and jumped from the third floor of a building in the city's Jebel Ali area on Friday, the Gulf News reported.

Purushotaman succumbed to his injuries in Rashid Hospital. Meanwhile, Dubai Police has rejected reports that Purushotaman killed himself because he had coronavirus. Personal reasons were cited as the cause of suicide.

"His suicide is not related to COVID-19. The building is clean and there are no infection cases there. He committed suicide due to personal reasons," director of Jebel Ali police station Brigadier Adel Al Suwaidi told the Gulf News. Consul-General of India Vipul confirmed Purushotaman's death. "We are yet to get more information. Considering the death was of unnatural circumstances, authorities will conduct due forensic tests and provide us with more details," Vipul told the daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korean lecturers say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country - RFA

North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radi...

No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown. Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltista...

Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodg...

Nepal is home away from home for some stranded foreign tourists during COVID-19 crisis

Nepal, which for decades has been a magnet for adventurers, thrill-seekers and mountain lovers, is now a preferred destination for some foreign tourists seeking protection from the deadly coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc across the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020