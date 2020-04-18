Indian worker jumps to death in Dubai

A 47-year-old Indian worker has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building here, according to a media report. Ashokan Purushotaman, a native of Kollam in Kerala, cut the arteries in his legs and jumped from the third floor of a building in the city's Jebel Ali area on Friday, the Gulf News reported.

Purushotaman succumbed to his injuries in Rashid Hospital. Meanwhile, Dubai Police has rejected reports that Purushotaman killed himself because he had coronavirus. Personal reasons were cited as the cause of suicide.

"His suicide is not related to COVID-19. The building is clean and there are no infection cases there. He committed suicide due to personal reasons," director of Jebel Ali police station Brigadier Adel Al Suwaidi told the Gulf News. Consul-General of India Vipul confirmed Purushotaman's death. "We are yet to get more information. Considering the death was of unnatural circumstances, authorities will conduct due forensic tests and provide us with more details," Vipul told the daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.