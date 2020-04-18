Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women and children die in Nigeria aid stampede

PTI | Kano | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:28 IST
Women and children die in Nigeria aid stampede
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least five women and children died on Saturday in a stampede when cash and clothes were handed out to thousands of displaced people in northeastern Nigeria, militia and local people said. A large crowd surged forward for the government aid distribution and people were trampled underfoot in the town of Gamboru, near the Cameroon border, a region hit by jihadist violence.

"Five dead bodies, four women and a little girl were brought to the hospital along with seven injured," a medical source said at the hospital. "We learned that (other) bodies were identified and claimed by relations from the scene," the source added without specifying how many.

However, Umar Kachalla, who heads a local anti-jihadist militia force, said: "There was a crush which led to the death of 12 women and children and left seven with severe injuries." Some of the dead were taken to hospital and others claimed at the site of the stampede, he added. Thousands of women had gathered at a primary school for handouts of 5,000 nairas (13 dollars) and clothing supplied by Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

"There was a stampede as the distribution was about to start," in the morning, said local resident Yahaya Bukar, who also counted 12 dead. Gamboru, a border trading hub, has been repeatedly targeted by Boko Haram insurgents since August 2014 when the jihadists seized the town along with nearby Ngala.

Nigerian soldiers re-took both places a year later with the help of Chadian troops after a series of offensives that lasted months. Residents returned to both towns but some 70,000 live in squalid camps at Gamboru and rely on food aid from international charities.

Fourteen people died on Friday and 15 were badly hurt in a blaze in the town's main camp. The insurrection has killed 36,000 people and displaced 1.8 million from their homes in the northeast. The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...

Cab drivers face financial crisis amid lockdown, seek govt help

Cab and auto-rickshaw drivers in Telangana, who are forced to give up their source of income and sit idle at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, have asked the central and state governments for financial assistance. Movement of all vehicles...

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020