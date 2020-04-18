DAMWON Gaming win LCK playoff opener

DAMWON Gaming defeated KT Rolster 2-1 on Saturday in the first round of the League Champions Korea 2020 spring playoffs. Fifth-seeded DAMWON Gaming will face No. 3 seed DragonX in the second round on Monday, while KT Rolster were eliminated in fifth place.

DAMWON Gaming won the first and third games against KT Rolster, with Heo "ShowMaker" Su earning MVP honors in the clincher. All of the remaining matches will be a best-of-five format. The DAMWON Gaming-DragonX winner will face No. 2 seed T1 in the third round on Wednesday, with the survivor moving on to meet top seed Gen.G in the finals on April 25.

The champion clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. The League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season prize pool (conversion from South Korean Won):

1. TBD, $82,210.00 2. TBD, $49,326.00

3. TBD, $24,663.00 4. TBD, $16,442.00

5. KT Rolster, $12,331.50 --Field Level Media

