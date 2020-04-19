ESPN hosting Valorant tourney starting Monday

ESPN's Esports will host its own Valorant Invitational tournament, with the three-day event beginning Monday. Seven of the teams will be made up of professional players from other esports titles, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, League of Legends, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Apex and Overwatch. The eighth team might have the advantage, as it will be made up of Valorant developers.

None of the players involved have been announced and neither a bracket nor a format has been revealed. ESPN Esports will stream the tournament on Twitch, running Monday through Wednesday.

Valorant is Riot Games' new, highly anticipated first-person shooter title. The beta went live this week, with the public release pegged for this summer. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

