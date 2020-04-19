Slovakia to test all nursing home employees

Slovakia will test all employees in the country's nursing homes for the new coronavirus because of the growing number of infected people in those facilities. Prime Minister Igor Matovic says 40,000 people will be given rapid tests to determine which of the homes have been hit by the virus.

Full tests that give more precise results will follow. Of the 12 people who have died of COVID-19 in Slovakia, seven were clients in a nursing home in the town of Pezinok located just northeast of the capital of Bratislava.

Government figures released Sunday show Slovakia has 1,161 people infected with the new coronavirus..

