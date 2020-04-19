France reports another 395 coronavirus deaths, total toll 19,718

France reports another 395 coronavirus deaths, total toll 19,718PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:38 IST
France on Sunday reported 395 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline
The new deaths -- 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
