6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Miyagi Prefecture
An earthquake with a magnitude 6.1 on the richter scale struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Monday, NHK reported citing Japanese authorities.ANI | Miyagi | Updated: 20-04-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 04:58 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude 6.1 on the richter scale struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Monday, NHK reported citing Japanese authorities. No casualties have been reported. Officials said there is no risk of a tsunami.
The tremor was felt widely in regions, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
