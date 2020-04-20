6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Miyagi Prefecture

An earthquake with a magnitude 6.1 on the richter scale struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Monday, NHK reported citing Japanese authorities. No casualties have been reported. Officials said there is no risk of a tsunami.

The tremor was felt widely in regions, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

