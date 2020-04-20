Cloud9 completes domination, wins LCS NA spring

Cloud9 completed one of the most dominant runs in recent League of Legends history and at the same time picked up their first split win in seven tries, blowing past FlyQuest 3-0 to win the North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs. After beating FlyQuest in 39 minutes to win the first game of the grand final, Cloud9 stormed to a 31-minute win in the second game, both times the winning side on blue. In the third game, FlyQuest took the blue side and left the red for Cloud9, but it didn't matter. The dominance was even more pronounced, with Cloud9 winning the clincher in 28 minutes.

Over the three games, Cloud9 held more than 35,000 more gold than FlyQuest and owned a 29-5 advantage in towers. "My first goal I got here was to win titles in both (the European and North American pro leagues), so ... I feel like I accomplished what I came here for," Denmark's Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen, the first player in history to win a title in both the European and North American LoL pro leagues, told ESPN after the match.

Canadian Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme was named MVP of the match after kill percentages of .476, .875 and .813 in the three matches, and holding a combined gold differential at 15 of 1,072. Cloud9 acquired Vulcan with the most expensive buyout in Western esports history in the offseason.

"Best $1.75 Million Dollars I ever spent! Congrats @VulcanLoL!" Cloud9 founder and CEO Jack Etienne tweeted after the match. With the win Cloud9, which also went 17-1 in the regular season, completed the most dominant single-season run in LCS history. Their .929 win percentage (26-2) is best all time, eclipsing their previous mark of .909 set in the 2013 summer.

With the win, Cloud9 took home $100,000 and booked a spot in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs final standings:

1. Cloud 9 -- $100,000 (MSI berth) 2. FlyQuest -- $50,000

3. Evil Geniuses -- $25,000 4. Team SoloMid -- $25,000

5-6. Golden Guardians & 100 Thieves --Field Level Media

