Days before the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins, the Islamic world is grappling with an untimely paradox of the new coronavirus pandemic: enforced separation at a time when socialising is almost sacred. The holiest month in the Islamic calendar is one of family and togetherness – community, reflection, charity and prayer. France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from over

The coronavirus situation in France is improving "slowly but surely" and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday, although he warned that the crisis was far from over. France - which has recorded close to 20,000 deaths as a result of the pandemic and has the fourth-highest toll in the world - has been in virtual lockdown for nearly five weeks and is due to start lifting some confinement measures from May 11. Spain coronavirus deaths climb by lowest daily amount in a month

Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday, the lowest daily increase in about a month in one of the world's hardest hit countries, prompting cautious optimism from the government that the figures are on a downward path. The daily increase in deaths was the lowest since March 22. It is far below the highest daily increase - 950 deaths reported on April 2 - in a sign of a slowdown of the spread of the virus after Spain imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March. UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britain is not considering lifting its lockdown imposed almost four weeks ago to control the coronavirus outbreak given "deeply worrying" increases in the death toll, a senior minister said on Sunday. Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 15,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide. Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs

Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu under strict coronavirus restrictions on Sunday. Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases. Trump and Turkey's Erdogan agree cooperation against coronavirus: Turkish presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a phone call on Sunday to work together to counter the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey's presidency said. The two leaders "agreed to continue their close cooperation against the threats that the coronavirus pandemic poses to public health and our economies," it said, without give details. Brazil's Bolsonaro attacks coronavirus lockdowns as supporters take to streets

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday again attended a public rally and attacked lockdown measures meant to fight the coronavirus, as supporters of the right-wing leader joined political motorcades around the country. Brazil has more cases of the new coronavirus than any other country in Latin America. On Sunday, confirmed cases rose to 38,654 with 2,462 deaths. Life under lockdown in India's massive Dharavi slum

In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of Mumbai's huge Dharavi slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, residents are stretching out meals and relying on donations. But anxiety has been building since the lockdown began on March 25. Italy's daily coronavirus death toll hits one-week low

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 433 on Sunday, the lowest daily tally in a week, and the number of new cases also slowed to 3,047 from a previous 3,491, the Civil Protection Agency said. The death toll had risen by 482 on Saturday, down from 575 on Friday. Canada gunman kills more than 10 in country's worst act of mass murder in 30 years

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including a policewoman, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman - who had disguised his car to look like a police cruiser - shot people in several locations across the Atlantic province. Authorities said they were still trying to establish a final death toll.

