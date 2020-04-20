Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO-recommended disinfectants effective against novel coronavirus: Study

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:55 IST
WHO-recommended disinfectants effective against novel coronavirus: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alcohol-based hand disinfectants recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) are effective against the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, according to a study. The formulations can be prepared quickly and easily by pharmacies and help alleviate the current shortage of disinfectants, said researchers from Ruhr-Universitat Bochum (RUB) in Germany.

In the study published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, the researchers exposed Sars-Cov-2 viruses for 30 seconds to two WHO-recommended disinfectant formulations. "This time frame was chosen based on recommendations for hand disinfectants," said Stephanie Pfander from RUB.

The team then tested the viruses in cell culture assays and analyzed how many of them remained infectious. "We showed that both WHO-recommended formulations sufficiently inactivate the virus after 30 seconds," said Pfander.

The researchers noted that the findings do not merely apply to the WHO solutions. Their main components, the alcohol ethanol, and isopropanol, also showed adequate inactivation of the virus, they said.

The first disinfectant recommended by the WHO consists of 80 volume percent ethanol, 1.45 volume percent glycerine and 0.125 volume percent hydrogen peroxide, the researchers said. The second disinfectant consists of 75 volume percent isopropanol, 1.45 volume percent glycerine and 0.125 volume percent hydrogen peroxide, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722; three deaths take toll to 20: Govt.

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722 three deaths take toll to 20 Govt....

Third of UK lesbian mothers experience homophobia from other parents

One in three lesbian mothers in Britain has experienced homophobia from other parents, while the same proportion has children who have been bullied for having two mums, according to a rare study of LGBT women published on Monday.The online ...

Iran opens up as economic woes trump virus infection

Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak one of the worst in the world even as some fear it c...

Rugby league-Under-pressure Greenberg resigns as CEO of Australia's NRL

National Rugby League NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect after weeks of criticism over his management of the competition as it battles for survival during the coronavirus shutdown. The Australian Rugby Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020