5 militants killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan

At least five militants were killed in an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces in the country's restive North Waziristan tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Monday. The heavily-armed terrorists carried out a raid on security force's check-post late last night, about 10 kms west of Miranshah in North Waziristan.

During the exchange of fire, five militants and a soldier were killed while three security personnel were also injured, Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The victims were airlifted to a hospital in Miranshah.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation was conducted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

