Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown impact

PTI | Rome | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:01 IST
Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown impact

Italian scientists want the government to conduct psychological tests on a sample of the population to determine how long people can stay confined to their homes, a report said Monday. The Corriere della Sera newspaper said scientists want to understand how long Italians "are able to endure a lockdown" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce a new set of social guidelines this week that could include the tests, the report said. Italy entered into a progressively more restrictive lockdown over the first half of March that has since been replicated by most European nations.

The Mediterranean country's 60 million citizens have been barred from walking more than 200 metres (650 feet) from their homes without a significant reason. Reports of domestic abuse have surged and scientists worry about the impact of such isolation on the elderly and the more vulnerable.

Conte's government is now debating how it can lift the stay-at-home order and reopen businesses while there is still no coronavirus cure or vaccine. The virus has officially killed 23,660 in Italy -- second only to the United States -- and probably many more because most care home deaths are not counted.

Conte is expected to let people out of their homes for more reasons when the current lockdown rules expire on May 4..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-NFL-League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the Presidents nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this weeks NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a virtual format on COVID-19 lockdown.Usually Draft Day securit...

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India.

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India....

Kept home by COVID-19, US politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatars

When stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach young voters ahead of the November U.S. election, Felix Clarke turned to an online computer game.The New Hampshire college student logged in to Minecra...

Political leaders condole death of Yogi's father

Condolences poured in from different quarters here on Monday on the death of&#160;Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht. Stricken with grief over the death of Yogi Jis father. Whenever I met him during his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020