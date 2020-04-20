Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain proposing EU fund for hard-hit countries

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:15 IST
Spain proposing EU fund for hard-hit countries

Spain is proposing members of the European Union to create a fund with up to 1.5 trillion euros (1.63 trillion dollars) to help the bloc's countries worst hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal Spanish government document. Italy and Spain are among the worst hit EU members by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the region in the number of confirmed infections and recorded deaths.

The document, seen by The Associated Press, says that the new economic recovery fund should draw from members states' grants in order not to raise public debt levels. The fund should be financed through “perpetual EU debt,” the document reads.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez aims to discuss the proposal during Thursday's meeting of EU leaders, said a government official who wasn't allowed to be named in media reports. With over 20,000 deaths and nearly 200,000 confirmed infections, Spain is starting to relax its confinement measures, trying to re-activate the economy and allowing children under 12 years-old to venture out to the streets for brief periods from next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-NFL-League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the Presidents nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this weeks NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a virtual format on COVID-19 lockdown.Usually Draft Day securit...

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India.

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India....

Kept home by COVID-19, US politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatars

When stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach young voters ahead of the November U.S. election, Felix Clarke turned to an online computer game.The New Hampshire college student logged in to Minecra...

Political leaders condole death of Yogi's father

Condolences poured in from different quarters here on Monday on the death of&#160;Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht. Stricken with grief over the death of Yogi Jis father. Whenever I met him during his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020