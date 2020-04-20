Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens dead in fresh wave of Taliban violence in Afghanistan

PTI | Kunduz | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:15 IST
Dozens dead in fresh wave of Taliban violence in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban have killed at least 23 Afghan troops and nine civilians, officials said Monday, as a fresh wave of violence grips Afghanistan despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis. Under the terms of the US-Taliban deal, the Afghan government and the insurgents were by now supposed to have concluded a prisoner exchange and started talks aimed at bringing about a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the stalled prisoner swap has been beset with problems with Kabul claiming the Taliban are demanding the release of some of the group's most notorious warriors -- and peace talks seem as elusive ever amid ongoing attacks. Late Sunday night in Takhar province in northeast Afghanistan, the Taliban struck an Afghan army base, killing 16 soldiers and two policemen, provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir told AFP.

The governor's spokesman, Mohammad Jawad Hijri, confirmed the attack and also blamed the Taliban, putting the death toll at 19. In the south, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint near Tarin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province.

"Five Afghan policemen were killed and three others were wounded," Zilgai Ebadi, the provincial governor's spokesman, told AFP. The toll was confirmed by the head of Uruzgan provincial council, Amir Mohammad.

In the northern province of Balkh, the Taliban killed nine civilians after they resisted when insurgents tried to extort money from them, district governor Sayed Arif Iqbali told AFP. The Taliban did not immediately comment, but they have previously complained their fighters are still being targeted by US and Afghan forces.

The violence has mostly been limited to rural areas and small towns. Under the framework of the US-Taliban deal, the insurgents have agreed not to attack cities. Under the US-Taliban deal, American and other foreign forces are meant to quit Afghanistan by July 2021, provided the Taliban stick to several security guarantees and hold talks with the Afghan government.

Fighting has continued even as coronavirus spreads throughout Afghanistan. It has so far seen 1,026 cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths, though real numbers are feared to be much higher as the impoverished country has only limited testing capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Salman khan's song 'Pyaar Karona' releases on YouTube amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently released his new song Pyar Karona on his YouTube channel. The song is released 2 hours before and already got more than 21 thousand views.Salmans Pyar Karona has been sung and written by the supersta...

UK court's decision quashing Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition validates CBI's painstaking and meticulous investigation: officials. PTI ABS RDMRDM

UK courts decision quashing Vijay Mallyas plea against extradition validates CBIs painstaking and meticulous investigation officials. PTI ABS RDMRDM...

Pondy Minister against easing lockdown norms laid by Centre

Puducherry, Apr 20 PTI A territorial Minister has expressed apprehension that easing of curbs during the ongoing lockdown which came into force on Monday would give rise to issues on peoples safety and throw to winds the achievements made s...

India has been reasonably successful in containing spread of COVID-19: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said India has been reasonably successful in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and hailed all frontline workers are fighting this difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation. Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020