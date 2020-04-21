Left Menu
Pak philanthropist's son tests positive for coronavirus; PM Khan among people who met him

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:58 IST
The son of a well-known Pakistani philanthropist, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad on April 15, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday. "The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding," his son Saad said.

Soon after, he got tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive," he added. Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.

"He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he said. Faisal last week met Khan and handed over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund.

It was not known so far if Prime Minister Khan would undergo testing. The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

