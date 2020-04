BRIEF-Warnermedia Says HBO Max Will Officially Launch On May 27(Th), 2020

AT&T Inc: * WARNERMEDIA - HBO MAX WILL OFFICIALLY LAUNCH ON MAY 27(TH), 2020

* WARNERMEDIA - HBO MAX WILL OFFICIALLY LAUNCH ON MAY 27 & HAS UNVEILED ITS SLATE OF PREMIUM MAX ORIGINALS THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEWERS ON DAY ONE * WARNERMEDIA - ADDITIONAL MAX ORIGINALS TO BE RELEASED AT A REGULAR CADENCE THROUGH SUMMER AND FALL

