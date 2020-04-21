Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:21 IST
Donations pour in for Indian-origin coronavirus victim in UK

An online crowdfunding drive set up for a popular Indian-origin store worker from south London who died of COVID-19 has raised 1,000 per cent more of its initial GBP 500 target within days. Kumar, known only by his last name, ran the Freshgo store at Gipsy Hill in the British capital for many years.

The shopkeeper, in his 40s, was admitted to hospital last week where he died of coronavirus. "Kumar worked tirelessly for years at Freshgo and was liked by all the customers," writes Siobhann Carolan, who set up the fundraising drive on Just Giving two days ago.

"He was always helpful, cheerful and considerate at any time of the day or night. The funds raised will go directly to his family to help them through this truly difficult time," she said. Her initial target was hit within three hours and the donations kept mounting over the last few days to hit a total of GBP 5,001 on Tuesday.

"This is truly saddening. Kumar was very kind, helpful and with a big smile. He spoke fluent Italian, lived there for a while and I will miss him and we laughed about his time in Italy," wrote Alberto, one of the over 250 donors. "You have worked so hard for so long... Time to rest now you amazing gentleman always with a smile," said Shirley Pollak.

Kumar's death has drawn focus on workers across different frontlines in the coronavirus pandemic, as they work on ensuring essential supply chains are maintained. Raj Aggarwal, an Indian-origin store owner from Leicester, died of COVID-19 earlier this month after making a final delivery to Glenfield Hospital in the city. "Next stop Glenfield Hospital, Leicester, dropping off Tea, Coffee and Biscuits for our frontline NHS staff who are doing an amazing job," reads his last social media post from March 27.

Aggarwal, an independent retailer, was also a board member of the Association of Convenience Stores, a lobbying group for the sector. "Like many retailers, Raj has been out in his community while coronavirus has been spreading through the country. He's been in stores, dealing with colleagues and the public, out with suppliers to get product in, and supporting local causes," reads the association's tribute.

"This is a terrible loss that will be felt personally by many people in our industry, and it should also remind us: there are people putting themselves in harm's way to help the country through these difficult times, and to lose one of them in Raj is a hard thing to comprehend and accept," it adds. The UK government has initiated an investigation into the factors behind the higher proportion of black and minority ethnic (BAME) deaths from coronavirus in the country, as it emerged that ethnic minorities are likely to be at greater risk from the deadly virus.

