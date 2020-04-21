Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surge in UK benefits applications reinforces jobless fears

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:41 IST
Surge in UK benefits applications reinforces jobless fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people seeking benefits in the UK is rising at the fastest pace on record and reinforcing fears that the country could see a surge in unemployment from its near 45-year low as a result of the lockdown measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Government figures released Tuesday showed that the number of people seeking to tap the country's main benefit — Universal Credit — has soared in the weeks since the curbs on everyday life were implemented.

Following an analysis of the government figures, the independent Resolution Foundation economic think tank, says that 1.77 million individuals made a declaration for Universal Credit in the four weeks since the government advised against non-essential contact and travel on March 16. At their peak, in the week after the restrictions were tightened on March 23, the daily number of new applications was running at eight times the normal rate.

That increase in the total number of people seeking benefits is already more than the 1.36 million officially registered as unemployed in February. "Today's data shows an unprecedented increase in people beginning claims since coronavirus restrictions began," said Laura Gardiner, the think tank's research director.

In the run-up to the coronavirus crisis, Britain's employment rate hit a record high. It's likely to be years, if ever before it betters the 76.6 per cent recorded in February as the pandemic slams the economy. The country is expected to endure a sharp spike in joblessness, though maybe not at quite the same rate as the U.S., where job gains made in the decade since the global financial crisis have been wiped out in just four weeks.

There are fears that one in five Americans may end up being unemployed as a result of the crisis. Not everyone who seeks Universal Credit will register as unemployed as the benefit provides a safety net for those on low wages and whose income may have been recently reduced.

It also doesn't account for workers whose incomes are being supported by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which allows firms to furlough employees with the government paying cash grants of 80 per cent of wages up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds (USD 3,200) a month. There were 185,000 applications from companies for the furlough scheme on Monday, its first day in operation, helping to safeguard 1.3 million jobs, Britain's Treasury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya S...

Some OPEC ministers discuss implementing agreed oil cuts immediately

Some OPEC ministers had a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the oil price rout and possible extra measures to support the market but it took place without the core Gulf nations, highlighting a growing split inside the organisation. With...

Jennifer Lopez faces copyright infringement case of USD 150,000 over Instagram photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram account. A New York City photographer, Steve Sands has filed a lawsuit against her for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.The actress...

Officials link 7 Wisconsin virus cases to in-person voting

Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Shawn Benjamin, a spokesman for the Milwaukee health department, said in an email to The A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020