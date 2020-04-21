Left Menu
Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo floods

PTI | Bukavu | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:43 IST
Forty-six people have died in heavy flooding that struck the town of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Tuesday, giving early figures

"The updated toll is 30 dead, but it's still very provisional," deputy mayor Kapenda Kyky Kifara told AFP, while the territory's administrator, Alexis Rashidi Kasangala, said there were 16 recorded dead and 3,600 homes that been destroyed on the outskirts of the town.

