Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean firm starts production for rapid antibody testing kits in India

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:05 IST
South Korean firm starts production for rapid antibody testing kits in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A South Korean firm has started production of the COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits in its Indian subsidiary plant to meet the growing demand of the medical equipment in India and other parts of the world, a press release issued by the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday. SD Biosensor Healthcare Pvt Ltd is producing the test kits with a capacity of 500,000 tests per week and the first batch was rolled out on April 19, it said.

Its Indian subsidiary is located in Manesar, Gurgaon. "This is an excellent example of India's 'Make in India for the World' as the company plans to ramp up production to meet growing demand in India as well as other parts of the world," the press release said.

The strategy and corporate structure of this company exemplify the strong partnership between the two countries especially in the field of medical technology. Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan on Tuesday also visited the company's manufacturing facility accompanied by its CEO Lee Hyo-Keun.

"SD Biosensor has just started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week. This will be further enhanced in the coming weeks to meet growing demand," the embassy tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncove...

LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night....

Flickers of joy in China's virus ground zero mask deep fears

A bride in a long white gown poses by Wuhans East Lake with her groom, face masks off momentarily as a photographer snaps pre-wedding photos. At a nearby park in the central Chinese city, a grandfather swings his tiny grandson in a hammock ...

Virgin Galactic dealmaker looks to defy IPO lull with $600 mln blank-check deal -sources

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is moving ahead with a 600 million initial public offering for a new blank-check company on Tuesday, after the coronavirus crisis upended plans last month, according to two people f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020