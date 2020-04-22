Left Menu
ENCE acquire 'Jamppi,' make 'suNny' in-game leader

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:36 IST
ENCE moved to a six-man roster by signing Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen to a two-year contract on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Finnish prospect last played for SJ Gaming.

ENCE have struggled since winning BLAST Pro Series Madrid in May 19, suffering early exits this year from ESL Pro League Season 11 and the 2020 ICE Challenge. "Our results have been very disappointing, so changes needed to happen," ENCE general manager Niklas Ojalainen said on the team website. "Signing Elias to the team was an opportunity we couldn't pass on, and he deserves the chance to showcase his talent to the world."

ENCE also said Miikka "suNny" Kemppi will take over for Aleksi "allu" Jalli as the team's in-game leader. ENCE will use different lineups for upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions.

The Road to Rio lineup features suNny, allu, Jere "sergej" Salo, Jani "Aerial" Jussila and Sami "xseveN" Laasanen. Jamppi will replace xseveN in the lineup for DreamHack Masters Spring and the BLAST Premier qualifier.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

