US Senate approves new USD 480 bn pandemic relief plan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:59 IST
The US Senate has approved a bipartisan, USD 480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis. The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday

The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

