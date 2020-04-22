Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 04:05 IST
Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported that soaring digital and delivery sales driven by the coronavirus crisis helped offset the impact of shuttered dining rooms, and the fast-casual chain said it had enough cash and liquidity to get through the next year, sending its shares up more than 5%. Overall, same-store sales fell 16% in March as locations were forced to shut dining rooms. While in-store ordering was 75% lower at the start of April, delivery orders rose 150% and mobile pickup orders were 120% higher.

For the first quarter, digital sales rose nearly 81% to $371.8 million and accounted for 26.3% of total sales, compared to 19.6% of sales in the fourth quarter. The company is looking to reopen its dining rooms in some areas in coming weeks but expects employees to still wear masks and gloves, offer hand sanitizer and likely have a worker just tasked with sanitizing tables and high-traffic areas, executives said on a call to discuss the quarterly results.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to get our dining rooms reopened," said Chief Executive Brian Niccol. "I think we're going to hang on to a lot of our gains, digitally." He said the company could reopen stores "restaurant by restaurant" as more states start to lift restrictions on business operations enacted to help slow the spread of the virus.

The burrito chain partnered with Uber Eats in March to increase the number of regions where it can offer deliveries and is adding more drive-thru lanes at restaurants so customers can pick-up online orders without leaving their cars. Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday Chipotle would pay $25 million to resolve criminal charges related to the company's involvement in food borne illness outbreaks that sickened hundreds of people between 2015 and 2018.

"These payments will unfortunately hurt our liquidity a bit, but we're ready to put this old matter behind us," Chief Financial Officer John Hartung said during the call. The company withdrew its forecast of delivering mid-single digit percentage growth in comparable restaurant sales this year.

Chipotle is securing access to a $500 million line of credit, had $909 million in cash and short-term investments, and no debt as of March 31. First-quarter same-store sales rose 3.3%, helped by strong demand and higher menu prices in the early part of the year.

Excluding one-time items, Chipotle earned $3.08 per share, topping analysts' average estimates by 18 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his new U.S. immigration ban would last 60 days and apply to those seeking green cards for permanent residency in an effort to protect Americans seeking to regain jobs lost because of the coronavirus. ...

North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages

North Korean state media made no mention on Wednesday of new appearances by leader Kim Jong Un, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by his absence from a major celebration last week. South Korean and Ch...

Medtronic sees hit to revenue as hospitals delay elective procedures

Medtronic Plc said on Tuesday its revenues across the world had plunged in recent weeks, as hospitals put off elective procedures that use its medical devices in order to save capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Weekly revenue from the Uni...

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue

Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of People magazines annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday. It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020