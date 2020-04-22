Combating COVID-19: South Africa to allocate USD 26 billion social relief package

Pretoria [South Africa], April 22 (Sputnik/ANI): South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday an economic and social relief package of 500 billion rands (about USD 26 billion) to support the population amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported. According to the News24 media portal, citing Ramaphosa, the scale of this emergency program is historic.

The president added that 100 billion rands would be allocated to the program for securing jobs during the restrictive measures caused by the coronavirus. Ramaphosa said that he would address the nation on Thursday to announce plans for a gradual restart of the economy.

South African authorities introduced a three-week nationwide quarantine on March 23, which was later extended for another fortnight. The total number of those infected with coronavirus in the African country, according to most recent data, is approaching 3,500. The death toll is 58 people. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.