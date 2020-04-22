Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business associates win again in BTS: Americas

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 07:12 IST
Business associates win again in BTS: Americas

Winning for the third consecutive day, but actually completing a match for the third time in that span, business associates sealed a spot in the upper bracket of the BTS Pro Series: America playoffs on Tuesday. With a 2-0 sweep of FURIA Esports (0-6), business associates improved to 4-3, finishing the group stage tied for third place with Evil Geniuses (4-3). Business associates claimed the two games in 26 and 17 minutes.

On Sunday, business associates won by forfeit when beastcoast had connection problems. On Monday, business associates trailed 1-0 before four of the five Thunder Predator players lost connection to the game, allowing business associates to be awarded a 2-1 win. In Tuesday's other match, Quincy Crew (6-0) climbed into a tie for first place with CR4ZY (6-0) by sweeping beastcoast 2-0 in a total of 41 minutes.

On the final day of round-robin action, Quincy Crew and CR4ZY will square off Wednesday in a battle for first place. FURIA Esports and beastcoast (0-6) -- both already eliminated from playoff contention -- will face off to determine which team finishes in last place. The top four teams -- CR4ZY, Quincy Crew, Evil Geniuses and business associates -- will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoffs. The fifth- and sixth-place teams -- Thunder Predator (3-4) and Cloud9 (3-4) -- are headed to the lower bracket.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three before the grand final on Sunday, which will feature a best-of-five format. BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Tuesday (map record in parentheses):

T1. CR4ZY, 6-0 (12-2) T1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-2)

T3. business associates, 4-3 (10-7) T3. Evil Geniuses, 4-3 (9-7)

T5. Thunder Predator, 3-4 (9-9) T5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

T7. FURIA Esports, 0-6 (1-12) T7. beastcoast, 0-6 (0-12)

Prize pool 1. $21,000

2. $11,000 3. $6,500

4. $4,500 5-6. $2,250

7-8. $1,250 -- FURIA Esports, beastcoast --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Global CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus -survey

Global business leaders are preparing for a drawn-out U-shaped recession due to the impact of coronavirus and many fear their companies wont survive the pandemic, a survey of thousands of chief executives showed on Wednesday. The pandemic s...

Australian minister rejects Chinese criticism that it's parroting US

A senior Australian minister on Wednesday rejected Chinese criticisms that Australia is parroting the United States in calls for transparency on the origins of the coronavirus. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described Chinese Foreign Ministry cr...

West Bengal assures cooperation to central teams visiting state; writes letter to MHA

The West Bengal government has assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the stateIn a letter to ...

China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator

Chinas aviation regulator said on Wednesday daily transported air passenger numbers rose 7.9 this month as of April 21 from March, but was only at 29 of the level seen a year ago.Chinas daily flight numbers were up 1 in April from last mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020