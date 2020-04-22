Business associates win again in BTS: Americas

Winning for the third consecutive day, but actually completing a match for the third time in that span, business associates sealed a spot in the upper bracket of the BTS Pro Series: America playoffs on Tuesday. With a 2-0 sweep of FURIA Esports (0-6), business associates improved to 4-3, finishing the group stage tied for third place with Evil Geniuses (4-3). Business associates claimed the two games in 26 and 17 minutes.

On Sunday, business associates won by forfeit when beastcoast had connection problems. On Monday, business associates trailed 1-0 before four of the five Thunder Predator players lost connection to the game, allowing business associates to be awarded a 2-1 win. In Tuesday's other match, Quincy Crew (6-0) climbed into a tie for first place with CR4ZY (6-0) by sweeping beastcoast 2-0 in a total of 41 minutes.

On the final day of round-robin action, Quincy Crew and CR4ZY will square off Wednesday in a battle for first place. FURIA Esports and beastcoast (0-6) -- both already eliminated from playoff contention -- will face off to determine which team finishes in last place. The top four teams -- CR4ZY, Quincy Crew, Evil Geniuses and business associates -- will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoffs. The fifth- and sixth-place teams -- Thunder Predator (3-4) and Cloud9 (3-4) -- are headed to the lower bracket.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three before the grand final on Sunday, which will feature a best-of-five format. BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Tuesday (map record in parentheses):

T1. CR4ZY, 6-0 (12-2) T1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-2)

T3. business associates, 4-3 (10-7) T3. Evil Geniuses, 4-3 (9-7)

T5. Thunder Predator, 3-4 (9-9) T5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

T7. FURIA Esports, 0-6 (1-12) T7. beastcoast, 0-6 (0-12)

Prize pool 1. $21,000

2. $11,000 3. $6,500

4. $4,500 5-6. $2,250

7-8. $1,250 -- FURIA Esports, beastcoast --Field Level Media

