Iran's Guards launch its first military satellite - state TV

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards launched its first satellite on Tuesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that it has reached orbit.

"Iran's first military satellite, Noor, was launched this morning from central Iran in two stages. The launch was successful and the satellite reached orbit," state TV said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.