Nepal reports three new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 45

With three new coronavirus cases in Udayapur, the total number of people who have contracted the infection reached 45 in Nepal, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. "Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal. They were kept in Army's quarantine in Tandi. The total number of positive cases rises to 45," said the ministry.

Udayapur, the worst-impacted district in Nepal, has reported the highest number of cases in the country. As many as 27 active cases come from the district. Seven people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

