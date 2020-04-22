Destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships: Trump tells US Navy

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday directed US Navy to "shoot down and destroy" all Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships at sea.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:15 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday directed US Navy to "shoot down and destroy" all Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships at sea. "I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's remark comes a week after the US Navy accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of making "dangerous and harassing approaches" against US naval ships operating in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. However, Iran rejected the accusation. "11 Iranian #IRGCN vessels repeatedly conducted dangerous & harassing approaches against U.S. naval ships operating in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. US crews took actions deemed appropriate to avoid a collision," the US Navy had tweeted on April 16.

On Sunday, IRGC said in a statement that the US Navy "has presented an incorrect and agenda-fuelled narrative of this encounter" and labelled the US account as a "Hollywood tale". Though unrelated, Trump's tweet followed launch of first military satellite by Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

