PM Modi speaks to Ireland countries, both agreed to work together to address post-COVID's challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed coronavirus pandemic with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar during which both leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen the two countries partnership in health, science and technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:55 IST
PM Modi speaks to Ireland countries, both agreed to work together to address post-COVID's challenges
India and Ireland flag. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed coronavirus pandemic with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar during which both leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen the two countries partnership in health, science and technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world. "Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland's PM, Mr. @LeoVaradkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches on many global issues. We will work together to further strengthen our partnership in health, science & technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world," tweeted PM Modi.

India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the country to 18,601 in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ireland has registered over 16,000 positive cases of the deadly contagion, with more than 700 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

