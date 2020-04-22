PM Modi speaks to Ireland countries, both agreed to work together to address post-COVID's challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed coronavirus pandemic with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar during which both leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen the two countries partnership in health, science and technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed coronavirus pandemic with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar during which both leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen the two countries partnership in health, science and technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world. "Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland's PM, Mr. @LeoVaradkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches on many global issues. We will work together to further strengthen our partnership in health, science & technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world," tweeted PM Modi.
India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the country to 18,601 in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ireland has registered over 16,000 positive cases of the deadly contagion, with more than 700 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after PM meet.
Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown
Ireland likely to extend shutdown as coronavirus toll rises
Govt's priority is to save each and every life: PM Narendra Modi tells political leaders during interaction on COVID-19 outbreak.
Fake News on COVID 19: Narendra Modi rejected rumour of 'standing ovation' on Twitter