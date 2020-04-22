Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:06 IST
Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out its Messenger Kids application to 70 new countries, saying it can help children deal with the challenges of distance learning and isolation during the virus lockdowns. The app, which is aimed at children under 13, will also be adding a "supervised friending" feature enabling parents to approve new connections, starting in the United States and gradually rolling out to other countries.

"With schools closed and people physically distancing, parents are turning to technology more than ever to help their kids connect with friends and family," Facebook's global head of safety Antigone Davis said in a blog post. "Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space. Today, we're starting to roll out Messenger Kids to more countries and we're adding new choices for parents to connect kids with friends." Messenger Kids was launched in the United States in 2017 and expanded later to Canada and a handful of other countries, aiming at children too young for a Facebook account.

With the changes announced Wednesday, kids will be able to connect in groups to help facilitate learning, under parental supervision. Parents in the US, Canada and Latin America can also allow their children to make their name and profile photo visible as part of the move to get more friends.

Kids will be able to initiate their own friend requests. Up to now these had to be initiated by the parents. "Parents have told us they want to be able to give their kids more independence in managing their contact list while still maintaining parental supervision," Davis said.

"Previously, it was up to parents to invite and approve every contact for their child. Now with supervised friending, parents can choose to allow their kids to also accept, reject, add or remove contacts, while maintaining the ability to override any new contact approvals." Some privacy activists have argued the app could be harmful to children by drawing them into online activity and potentially gathering data on them. Facebook has argued that the app helps parents supervise their youngsters who would be using its platform without safeguards.

The new countries are in various regions of the world and include Afghanistan, Costa Rica, Indonesia and Tuvalu. No European countries are on the list.(AFP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says virus outbreak under control, as death toll rises by 117 to 2,376

Turkey has gotten the coronavirus outbreak under control, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, as data showed deaths from the virus increasing by 117 to 2,376, with 3,083 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.The total number of...

Abbas says Palestinian accords with Israel, U.S. null if Israel annexes West Bank land

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in remarks aired on Wednesday that his administration would regard agreements with Israel and the United States completely cancelled if Israel annexes land in the occupied West Bank.We have informed ...

Italy tops 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on WednesdayThe number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 pe...

Man arrested for refusing to take delivery from a Muslim

A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person. Gajanan Chaturvedi 51 was booked under IPC section 295A malicious act outraging religious feelings on Tuesday n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020