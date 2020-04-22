Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN General Assembly rejects 2 virus resolutions

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:23 IST
UN General Assembly rejects 2 virus resolutions

The United Nations General Assembly has rejected two resolutions on the coronavirus pandemic, one from Russia and the other from Saudi Arabia. It was the second defeat for a Russian resolution on COVID-19 by the 193-member world body. Under new voting rules instituted because the assembly isn't holding meetings during the pandemic, a draft resolution is circulated to member nations. If a single country objects before the deadline — in this case noon EDT on Wednesday — the resolution is defeated. Normally, assembly resolutions are adopted by majority votes or by consensus.

General Assembly spokeswoman Reem Abaza confirmed objections had been raised against the Russian and Saudi draft resolutions. The original Russian resolution, which failed to win approval on April 2, called for abandoning trade wars and protectionist measures and said no unilateral sanctions should be applied without approval from the U.N. Security Council.

The revised resolution, which was defeated Wednesday, kept the reference to ending protectionist practices and dropped the reference to unilateral sanctions. But it welcomed an April 3 statement by the main group of developing countries at the United Nations which includes a call on the international community “to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral coercive economic measures against developing countries.” Saudi Arabia currently chairs the Group of 20 major global economies and its draft would have welcomed their March 26 summit call for “effective and coordinated action” to fight COVID-19, and their statement “on injecting 5 trillion United States dollars into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.” The General Assembly previously approved two resolutions on COVID-19, but the more powerful Security Council has not taken any action so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Muslim grouping OIC urges help for vulnerable states in coronavirus battle

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC urged member states on Wednesday to help struggling Muslim states combat the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Africa. The 57-member groups executive committee, after a virtual meeting, also c...

LB Harris signs tender with Dolphins

Linebacker Trent Harris signed his tender with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Harris, 24, was an exclusive rights free agent. Terms were not disclosed.Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2018, Harris spent that season on the New E...

Pelosi retreats on House proxy voting during virus pandemic

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called off a Thursday vote on whether to allow House members to cast votes by proxy and is instead forming a bipartisan group to review options for reopening the House during the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi announc...

Confined by lockdown, some students in France queue for donated food

Unable to work part-time jobs under the coronavirus lockdown, some students in French universities are surviving on food donated by the authorities as they struggle to meet living expenses. Queuing for food handouts has become a ritual for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020