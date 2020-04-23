NiP sign Chicken Fighters to replace ppd, Dota 2 squad

Ninjas in Pyjamas retooled their Dota 2 team Wednesday, announcing that they signed Chicken Fighters' roster in the wake of Peter "ppd" Dager's sudden retirement earlier two days earlier. The rest of NiP's Dota 2 players were released.

"Chickens transformed into Ninjas," former Chicken Fighers captain Akbar "SoNNeikO" Butaev wrote in a statement posted on NiP's website. "After playing for months without an organization we are thrilled to have an experienced team of professionals backing us up and helping us become better and strive for greatness! I am happy to announce that we will be part of NiP." Chicken Fighters will be able to compete immediately under the NiP banner without qualifying since they were signed prior to the start of the WePlay! Pushka League, which kicks off Thurdsay.

The move follows ppd's decision to step away from professional competition. The 28-year-old from Fort Wayne, Ind., posted on Twitlonger, "Hey everyone I wanted to write a few things ... about my decision to step away from competitive Dota 2. "I've spent just about the entirety of my twenties competing in video game competitions and at this point in my life (almost 29) I'm looking for something else that I do not think I can find in my current position.

"Today I find myself focused on personal growth rather than competition versus others and because of that I feel like I have lost the grit and ambition necessary for myself to be the competitor I'm comfortable being. I don't feel bad about it as I believe change is healthy and I am eager to do something amazing and new in my 30s." NiP are now composed of Adrian "Era" Kryeziu, the original captain who rejoins NiP after three seasons, plus Charlie "CharlieDota" Arat, Ondrej "Supream^" Starha, Jonas "SabeRLight-" Volek and SoNNeikO.

"Rebuilding with a core that fits the ethos and vision of where Ninjas in Pyjamas is headed has been our main priority," NiP chief operating officer Jonas Gundersen said in a statement. "Longevity and sustainability in the ecosystem of DotA2 is something we want to take an integral part in helping build out, and a stable and top performing roster is a requirement of that." --Field Level Media

