Left Menu
Development News Edition

NiP sign Chicken Fighters to replace ppd, Dota 2 squad

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 04:14 IST
NiP sign Chicken Fighters to replace ppd, Dota 2 squad

Ninjas in Pyjamas retooled their Dota 2 team Wednesday, announcing that they signed Chicken Fighters' roster in the wake of Peter "ppd" Dager's sudden retirement earlier two days earlier. The rest of NiP's Dota 2 players were released.

"Chickens transformed into Ninjas," former Chicken Fighers captain Akbar "SoNNeikO" Butaev wrote in a statement posted on NiP's website. "After playing for months without an organization we are thrilled to have an experienced team of professionals backing us up and helping us become better and strive for greatness! I am happy to announce that we will be part of NiP." Chicken Fighters will be able to compete immediately under the NiP banner without qualifying since they were signed prior to the start of the WePlay! Pushka League, which kicks off Thurdsay.

The move follows ppd's decision to step away from professional competition. The 28-year-old from Fort Wayne, Ind., posted on Twitlonger, "Hey everyone I wanted to write a few things ... about my decision to step away from competitive Dota 2. "I've spent just about the entirety of my twenties competing in video game competitions and at this point in my life (almost 29) I'm looking for something else that I do not think I can find in my current position.

"Today I find myself focused on personal growth rather than competition versus others and because of that I feel like I have lost the grit and ambition necessary for myself to be the competitor I'm comfortable being. I don't feel bad about it as I believe change is healthy and I am eager to do something amazing and new in my 30s." NiP are now composed of Adrian "Era" Kryeziu, the original captain who rejoins NiP after three seasons, plus Charlie "CharlieDota" Arat, Ondrej "Supream^" Starha, Jonas "SabeRLight-" Volek and SoNNeikO.

"Rebuilding with a core that fits the ethos and vision of where Ninjas in Pyjamas is headed has been our main priority," NiP chief operating officer Jonas Gundersen said in a statement. "Longevity and sustainability in the ecosystem of DotA2 is something we want to take an integral part in helping build out, and a stable and top performing roster is a requirement of that." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COD Mobile World Championship will kick off April 30

Activision Blizzard on Wednesday announced initial details of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship, which will begin April 30 with the opening round of qualifying. The first stage will be an in-game event with results based on individ...

UK to test prevalence of COVID-19 in general population

Britains government plans to test a sample of 20,000 English households for COVID-19 in the coming weeks to try to establish how far the disease has spread across the country.Health minister Matt Hancock - who has faced criticism over limit...

Trump signs executive order suspending immigration

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.This would ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for...

Under pressure, Harvard says it will reject US relief aid

Harvard University has announced that it will turn down USD 8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive. It followed simila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020