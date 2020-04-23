Severe storms sweep through Oklahoma, Texas killing at least five - CNN

Severe storms sweep through Oklahoma, Texas killing at least five - CNNReuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:08 IST
Severe storms swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday killing at least five and injuring dozens, CNN reported https://cnn.it/355afdG, citing emergency officials.
Three people died and at least 20 were injured in Onalaska, Texas, according to the report. Onalaska is located about 90 miles north of Houston. Two other people were left dead in southern Oklahoma, the report added, citing local officials.
Houston's National Weather Service said it will be sending crews on Thursday morning to survey the path of the "Onalaska tornado". A tornado touched down near Oklahoma's border with Texas around Wednesday evening, CNN reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- CNN
- Houston
- National Weather Service
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak
Wedding Dress Wednesday: Texas women stage fun photoshoot with safe social distancing
Some abortions may proceed in Texas during pandemic, judge rules
Matthew McConaughey, wife donate 80,000 face masks to COVID-19 first responders in Texas, Louisiana
U.S. appeals court blocks Texas curbs on medication abortion