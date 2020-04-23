Severe storms sweep through Oklahoma, Texas killing at least five - CNN

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:08 IST
Severe storms swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday killing at least five and injuring dozens, CNN reported https://cnn.it/355afdG, citing emergency officials.

Three people died and at least 20 were injured in Onalaska, Texas, according to the report. Onalaska is located about 90 miles north of Houston. Two other people were left dead in southern Oklahoma, the report added, citing local officials.

Houston's National Weather Service said it will be sending crews on Thursday morning to survey the path of the "Onalaska tornado". A tornado touched down near Oklahoma's border with Texas around Wednesday evening, CNN reported.

