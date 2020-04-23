Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riot Games cancels 2020 Mid-Season Invitational

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:01 IST
Riot Games cancels 2020 Mid-Season Invitational
Image Credit: Flickr

League of Legends' 2020 Mid-Season Invitational has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Based on the modeling of our external risk advisors ... it appears highly unlikely that either the global spread/impact of COVID-19 or the restrictive travel and public gathering policies responding to the crisis will abate significantly by the time of MSI's current planned dates (July 3-19)," said John Needham, the global head of esports for Riot Games.

"With this model plus input from health authorities, local governments, regional leagues and teams, travel experts, and other stakeholders, we have made the difficult decision to not hold MSI in 2020. We believe this decision was necessary to ensure the health and safety of the players, teams, crew, partners, media, and fans." The tournament initially was moved from May to July.

The 12 regional leagues are continuing to operate and will play their original summer split schedules and attempt to qualify for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship. "This decision also allows us to dedicate our global esports team and resources to planning for Worlds 2020," Needham said. "We are totally committed to delivering the biggest spectacle we've ever produced in China to celebrate our sport's 10-year anniversary."

Riot Games also announced 24 invites based on regional competition. --LPL (China), LEC (Europe): Four teams each

--LCK (Korea), LCS (North America): Three teams each --PCS (Southeast Asia), VCS (Vietnam): Two teams each

--CBLOL (Brazil), TCL (Turkey), LJL (Japan), LLA (Latin America), OPL (Oceania), LCL (Commonwealth of Independent States) : One team each

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday rejected the Punjab governments request for opening of liquor shops in the state during lockdown, officials said. The request came after the Home Ministry made it clear in its consolidated revised guideli...

Zoom users top 300 mln despite growing ban list, shares hit record

Zoom video conferencing apps user base grew by another 50 to 300 million in the last three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash around security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications.Shar...

Motor racing-F1 boosts liquidity and advances payments to teams

Formula Ones commercial rights holder Liberty Media boosted the sports liquidity on Thursday and said some teams had received advance payments to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.Liberty announced in a statement it had re-attributed it...

Number of containment zones in Gurugram increase to 24

With the inclusion of 10 containment zone in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna, and 3 in Pataudi, the number of containment zones in Gurugram district increased to 24, Gurugram district administration said in an order on Thursday. In Gurugram Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020