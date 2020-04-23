Left Menu
Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

23-04-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi."

The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss. "I want people to be able to see we're accessible, you know, to know a bit more about us," Campbell told Reuters.

In normal times, she said, "you get us doing these talk shows for five minutes or seven minutes when we're promoting something." Her chats, all conducted remotely, are 30 minutes long so "you get us relaxed at home. Being able just to sit and just talk."

Campbell has also allowed fans to join her for daily live workouts with her personal trainer on Instagram, drawing about 50,000 people. "I just want to share it with everyone, whoever wants to do it with me, which is great," she said.

When restrictions are lifted Campbell said she's unsure of what the fashion industry will look like. "I really do worry what's going to happen about fashion shows," she said. "But there will be work again. It just will be in a different way."

Campbell can currently be seen as a judge on the Amazon fashion design competition "Making the Cut" hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. She said she was attracted to the show because of the "opportunity that these young designers of the next generation will get." The British native said the first thing she'll do after social distancing guidelines end is simple.

"I just want to hug my mom."

