Evacuation of Indians stranded abroad only change in lockdown policy

The evacuation of stranded Indians abroad will begin only when there is a change in lockdown policy after May 3, the government sources told ANI on Thursday. "There is complete lockdown till May 3. The well-being of stranded Indians is being looked after by respective missions. We advise them to stay put. Evacuation can begin once there is a change in the lockdown policy," said the sources.

India is under lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It began on March 24 and was later extended from April 14 to May 3. Amid the lockdown, all airlines have suspended their domestic and international operations. India has brought several of its nationals stuck abroad before the implementation of lockdown. Many are still stuck outside the country. (ANI)

