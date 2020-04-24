Left Menu
Russia's reported coronavirus cases top 60,000

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's reported coronavirus caseload has surpassed 60,000. The government registered 4,774 confirmed cases on Thursday, which brought the country's total to 62,773. The official death toll rose to 555, with 42 people dying since Wednesday.

Russia has been in lockdown since the first week of April, with the vast majority of regions ordering residents to stay home and not go out unless it's to buy groceries and medicines or to take out the trash. As the outbreak picked up speed, President Vladimir Putin indefinitely postponed a nationwide vote on the constitutional reform that would allow him to stay in power until 2036, as well as the traditional military parade on Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of World War II victory. The events had been scheduled for late April and early May and had dominated the Kremlin's political agenda for months.

.

