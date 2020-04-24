China registers six new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours

Left Menu
China has registered two new imported cases of COVID-19 and four cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Updated: 24-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], April 24 (Sputnik/ANI): China has registered two new imported cases of COVID-19 and four cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday. "The National Health Commission received information about 82,804 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 915 currently ill people. 57 people are in critical condition, 4,632 have died, 77,257 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located. The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,035 people, with four patients having died and 699 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 27 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 427, with six of them having died and 253 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 190,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

