FTSE 100 tracks global mood lower as retail sales sink

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:47 IST
London's FTSE 100 dived along with European and Asian stock markets on Friday as data laid bare the scale of the collapse in UK retail sales in March and initial test results dealt a blow to hopes for one possible coronavirus treatment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3%, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 index lost 0.9%. Both the indexes are on track to log their second straight session of weekly losses after a plunge in oil prices earlier this week rattled markets.

Official figures on Friday showed UK retail sales fell by the most on record in March, as government imposed coronavirus-shutdowns closed thousands of businesses and the vast majority of shops. Markets globally were hit by a report that Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a Chinese trial, although the drugmaker said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.

Among the losers, car dealerships Lookers dropped 8.7% as it flagged a 4 million pound charge in 2019, after an initial investigation found misstatement in debtor balances and "a number" of fraudulent expenses claims at one of its divisions.

