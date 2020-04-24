UN wants leaders to work together against virus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is joining leaders from the European Union and beyond to ensure all countries get the tools to fight the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke during a virtual launch event co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The United Nations chief says its important to unite national leaders along with the private sector, humanitarian groups and other partners against the COVID-19 threat. Ridding the world of it "requires the most massive public health effort in history. We are in the fight of our lives." Billed as a "landmark collaboration," the effort aims to ensure the development, production and delivery of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics reach all countries no matter if big or small, rich or poor. "Not a vaccine or treatments for one country or one region or one-half of the world," Guterres says, "but a vaccine and treatment that are affordable, safe, effective, easily administered and universally available for everyone, everywhere."