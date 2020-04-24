Left Menu
UK says 'committed' to post-Brexit trade deal, despite differences

PTI | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:16 IST
Britain on Friday insisted it would push for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU after the latest round of talks ended with criticism from the bloc over a lack of progress. "The UK remains committed to a deal with a Free Trade Agreement at its core," Downing Street said in a statement but added there were "significant differences of principle in other areas".

Britain left the European Union on January 31 and has until the end of the year to thrash out a new agreement on its future relations. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently recuperating from COVID-19 that left him in hospital in intensive care, has refused to sanction any extension to the deadline.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said after talks broke up on Friday that "tangible progress" had only been "partially achieved". He accused London of failing to "engage seriously on a certain number of fundamental issues".

In its response, London called the discussions "full and constructive" but also said there had been "limited progress in bridging the gaps between us and the EU". There was "promising convergence" in key areas such as goods and services, energy, transport and civil nuclear cooperation".

But it added: "We regret however that the detail of the EU's offer on goods trade falls well short of recent precedent in FTAs it has agreed with other sovereign countries. "This considerably reduces the practical value of the zero tariff zero quota aspiration we both share.

"There are also significant differences of principle in other areas," it added, highlighting the so-called "level playing field" that governs open and fair competition. It also criticised the EU's insistence on maintaining existing fishing quotas.

The next negotiating round is scheduled to take place on May 11. Britain said it hoped it would find "a balanced overall solution which reflects the political realities on both sides"..

