Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland should consider forcing Google, Facebook to pay media for content -PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:49 IST
Ireland should consider forcing Google, Facebook to pay media for content -PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

The Irish government should consider copying Australia's plan to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to share advertising revenue with local media, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter "are sort of free riders on costs incurred by other people," Varadkar, whose country hosts the European headquarters of most of the largest U.S tech companies, told journalists.

"I think the new government will want to study that and see if it makes sense to do something similar in Ireland. On the face of it, it is a good idea," said Varadkar, whose party is in talks with rivals on the formation of a new government.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdo...

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for...

Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi: Officials.

Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi Officials....

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.There will not be a bill withou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020