Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:10 IST
Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Spain's High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move.

The budget carrier said it had instructed its lawyers to appeal the decision. In its sentencing, seen by Reuters, the court said the budget airline must immediately reinstate the workers "in the same working conditions" and with "immediate payment of wages not received" since their contracts were terminated in January.

Ryanair dismissed the employees, who worked at bases in Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, and Girona in mainland Spain, after announcing it planned to close the four hubs due to delays in the delivery of grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes. But the court rejected Ryanair's arguments that the Boeing delay, Brexit, and the seasonality of the Girona base justified the dismissals.

Gustavo Silva, general secretary of the USO union, one of three that sued Ryanair, welcomed the decision. "I hope this makes it clear to them (Ryanair) they have to comply with the law and begin to change their attitude," he said.

The Irish airline's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Friday it could see further job losses if flights remain grounded due to the coronavirus restrictions on travel beyond May.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gunman started Canada's worst mass shooting after his girlfriend fled

The gunman in Canadas worst ever mass shooting began the weekend rampage that ultimately killed 22 people after his girlfriend escaped him when he assaulted her, a top police official said on Friday. Police did not give details about the na...

'I lost control and started crying': Colombian doctor evicted as neighbors fear COVID-19

A doctor in the Colombian city of Cali said this week that he was forced from his apartment just eight days after he moved in because other residents of the building feared he would bring the new coronavirus into their homes. It is the late...

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020