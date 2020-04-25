Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Iran nears 90,000, death toll at 5,650

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran is approaching 90,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran (Iran), April 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran is approaching 90,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been detected. Thus, a total of 89,328 cases have been detected (since February 19)," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network TV channel.

He added that 76 people have died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 5,650. So far, almost 68,200 patients have fully recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

